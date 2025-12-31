PPP Leader Apologizes for Martial Law

Photo : YONHAP News

People Power Party(PPP) Chairman Jang Dong‑hyeok has apologized for former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s 2024 declaration of martial law, saying he bears a heavy sense of responsibility and offers his deepest apologies to the public.At a press conference at party headquarters in Seoul on Wednesday, Jang said the December 3, 2024, declaration was an inappropriate and misguided measure that did not fit the circumstances at the time.He noted that on the night martial law was declared, 18 PPP lawmakers, including himself, took part in the parliamentary vote to lift the measure, and that all party lawmakers subsequently urged Yoon to withdraw it swiftly.Jang said the declaration caused major confusion and inconvenience for the public and deeply hurt party members who have worked to uphold the constitutional order of liberal democracy.Acknowledging the PPP’s responsibility as the ruling party at the time, he said it failed to fulfill its role as a key pillar of state governance and pledged that such mistakes would not be repeated.Jang added that the party will reflect on its shortcomings, present a new image to the public and avoid actions that inflict harm on citizens or party members.The remarks are being interpreted as an indirect signal of his intent to distance the party from former President Yoon — a move that has been demanded both within and outside the party.Jang also said he would work to redefine the party’s values and direction and pursue a party name change after consulting all members.