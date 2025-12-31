Menu Content

U.S. Chargé d’Affaires Kevin Kim Returns Home after about 70 Days in Seoul

Written: 2026-01-07 11:34:31Updated: 2026-01-07 15:09:14

U.S. Chargé d’Affaires Kevin Kim Returns Home after about 70 Days in Seoul

Photo : YONHAP News

Kevin Kim, the U.S. chargé d’affaires ad interim in Seoul, has returned to the United States roughly 70 days after assuming the post.

According to diplomatic sources on Wednesday, Kim recently notified South Korea’s Foreign Ministry of his departure. He reportedly left for the U.S. for the Christmas holidays and did not return to Seoul afterward.

Kim, who took up his post in October last year, played a role in coordinating U.S. President Donald Trump’s visit to South Korea and Trump’s summit with President Lee Jae Myung.

The post of U.S. ambassador to South Korea has remained vacant for about a year, following the departure of former Ambassador Philip Goldberg — appointed under the Joe Biden administration — in January last year.

Since then, Joseph Yun and Kim have served consecutively as chargé d’affaires.

With Kim’s departure, James Heller, deputy chief of mission at the U.S. Embassy in Seoul, is now serving as chargé d’affaires ad interim. The embassy confirmed on its website Wednesday that Heller currently holds the position.
