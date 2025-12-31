Ruling Party, Gov't Agree to Foster Defense Industry and K-Culture as New Growth Engines

Photo : KBS News

The ruling Democratic Party(DP) and the government have agreed to foster the defense industry and K‑culture as new growth engines this year as part of their broader economic strategy.DP policy chief Han Jeoung‑ae said in a briefing on Wednesday that the issues were discussed during a policy meeting on the 2026 economic growth strategy at the National Assembly.To enhance the nation’s growth potential, the two sides agreed to move quickly to establish a master plan aimed at strengthening competitiveness in the semiconductor industry.The DP and the government also shared the view that the defense industry and K‑culture should be nurtured as emerging growth sectors, while accelerating business restructuring in industries such as petrochemicals and steel and exploring ways to promote the scrap steel industry.They further agreed to include concrete measures to encourage long‑term investment in domestic stocks in the government’s economic growth strategy.