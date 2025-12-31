Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Ruling Party, Gov't Agree to Foster Defense Industry and K-Culture as New Growth Engines

Written: 2026-01-07 14:02:34Updated: 2026-01-07 14:49:04

Ruling Party, Gov't Agree to Foster Defense Industry and K-Culture as New Growth Engines

Photo : KBS News

The ruling Democratic Party(DP) and the government have agreed to foster the defense industry and K‑culture as new growth engines this year as part of their broader economic strategy.

DP policy chief Han Jeoung‑ae said in a briefing on Wednesday that the issues were discussed during a policy meeting on the 2026 economic growth strategy at the National Assembly.

To enhance the nation’s growth potential, the two sides agreed to move quickly to establish a master plan aimed at strengthening competitiveness in the semiconductor industry.

The DP and the government also shared the view that the defense industry and K‑culture should be nurtured as emerging growth sectors, while accelerating business restructuring in industries such as petrochemicals and steel and exploring ways to promote the scrap steel industry.

They further agreed to include concrete measures to encourage long‑term investment in domestic stocks in the government’s economic growth strategy.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >