DP Criticizes PPP Chief’s Belated Apology for 2024 Martial Law

Written: 2026-01-07 14:28:10Updated: 2026-01-07 15:28:57

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling Democratic Party(DP) has criticized the leader of the main opposition for issuing a belated apology regarding former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s martial law action in late 2024.

At a press briefing Wednesday, DP chief spokesperson Park Soo-hyun questioned whether the public would perceive the apology from main opposition People Power Party(PPP) leader Jang Dong-hyeok as sincere.

Park asked how that apology could be reconciled with the PPP’s decision to appoint Gachon University professor Yun Min-woo as the new head of its ethics committee after he defended former first lady Kim Keon-hee.

The spokesperson said the public will wait and see how the main opposition demonstrates its sincerity in future actions.

He also cast doubt on whether the party name change Jang proposed counted as a sincere reform measure, adding that the public clearly remembers the conservative party’s history of changing its name to cover up past disgraces.
