Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

Gov't Issues Security Reinforcement Advisory after Confirming Data Breach by 'Hacking Forum'

Written: 2026-01-07 15:02:04Updated: 2026-01-07 15:05:29

Gov't Issues Security Reinforcement Advisory after Confirming Data Breach by 'Hacking Forum'

Photo : YONHAP News

The government issued a security reinforcement advisory after confirming the existence of a "hacking forum" that siphon off and sell data from the country's health care and educational institutions, as well as online shopping platforms.

The Ministry of Science and ICT and the Korea Internet and Security Agency said on Wednesday that an unidentified hacking group recently extorted and sold such data from small-sized websites through the hacking forum.

A hacking forum refers to an online community where illegal cyber activities take place, such as sharing of hacking information, sale of extorted data and dissemination of malignant codes.

According to the ministry, 17 institutions and companies were targeted in the serial hacking attacks between December 2025 and January 5, excluding the recent data breach at e-commerce giant Coupang.

Authorities urged the institutions and the companies to bolster security inspections and to exercise caution to prevent future attacks and further damage.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >