Average S. Korean Spends Nearly 250 Million Won on Medical Care during Lifetime

An average South Korean spends close to 250 million won, or around 173-thousand U.S. dollars, on medical care during their lifetime.According to a report from a research institute under the National Health Insurance Service on Wednesday, average lifetime medical costs as of 2023 were estimated at 246-point-56 million won, consisting of covered costs as well as out-of-pocket costs.Women spent approximately 214-point-74 million won, as compared with 182-point-63 million won for men, primarily because women lived an average of five-point-eight years longer.In a sign of the nation’s aging society, medical expenditures peaked near four-point-46 million won at the age of 78 in the 2023 report, whereas a 2004 report showed expenditures peaking at one-point-72 million won at age 71.The aging society phenomenon is expected to increase financial pressure on the state insurance program, with researchers predicting medical costs could jump 51-point-eight percent for each additional year of life expectancy.The report called for policies to address obesity, smoking and alcohol consumption, and to improve the management of chronic illnesses through early detection.