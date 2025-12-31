South Korea Opens K-Startup Pavilion at CES 2026 in Las Vegas

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea opened its K-Startup Pavilion at CES 2026 in Las Vegas on Tuesday, showcasing the latest technologies and products from hundreds of South Korean companies participating in the world’s largest and most influential trade show for IT and home appliances.The Ministry of SMEs and Startups said it will operate the pavilion at Eureka Park, the show’s flagship startup marketplace, for four days until January 9 local time, to support excellent domestic startups and promote business matching.First Vice Minister of SMEs and Startups Roh Yong-seok said at the opening ceremony for the pavilion that the ministry is proud of the attention K-startups have received at the globally renowned trade show.Roh said the government will continue to actively support the nation’s emerging innovative businesses in moving forward to the global stage by using CES as a springboard.At the event, Las Vegas Mayor Shelley Berkley awarded a commendation to the Korea Institute of Startup and Entrepreneurship Development for operating the integrated K-Startup Pavilion at CES over the years.