Parliamentary Speaker Calls for Swift Action on Referendum Act, Constitution

Photo : YONHAP News

National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik says revisions to the Referendum Act should not be delayed any longer, stressing that discussions on constitutional reforms are being stalled as a result.Woo made the comments Wednesday during a meeting at his office at the National Assembly with officials including Democratic Party Reps. Shin Jeong-hoon and Youn Kun-young, chair and vice chair of the parliamentary Public Administration and Security Committee.The speaker noted that after former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s first insurrection trial concludes, it’s possible the ruling and opposition parties could start discussions on constitutional amendments.Woo said the public will find it hard to understand that such discussions can’t even begin because the basic task of revising the Referendum Act has yet to be completed.In 2014, the Constitutional Court struck down the provision in the Referendum Act that restricts voting rights for South Korean nationals living overseas and ordered the law revised by the end of that year, but 10 years later it has yet to be changed.This means any national referendum held under the current act, including one on a constitutional amendment, would be legally vulnerable.Woo called it a “shameful situation” and urged the National Assembly to fulfill its role.Last year, Woo proposed holding a national referendum on constitutional change concurrently with the June 3 snap presidential election, but withdrew the proposal in the face of opposition from then-Democratic Party leader Lee Jae Myung, who said settling the political chaos caused by Yoon’s failed martial law bid took precedence over talks about constitutional reform.