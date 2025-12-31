President Lee Returns from State Visit to China

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung returned home from a four‑day state visit to China, where he held summit talks with President Xi Jinping on economic cooperation and peace on the Korean Peninsula.Lee arrived at Seoul Air Base in Seongnam, south of Seoul, on Wednesday night after completing the first state visit to China by a South Korean president in more than eight years.The visit was widely viewed as laying the groundwork for a full restoration of bilateral relations by expanding leader‑level communication between the two countries.During the trip, Lee held a summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing just two months after their previous meeting. The two leaders agreed on the importance of peace on the Korean Peninsula and the resumption of dialogue with North Korea.They also agreed to gradually expand cultural exchanges beginning with mutually acceptable areas. The two sides also discussed Chinese structures in overlapping waters of the Yellow Sea and decided to pursue vice‑ministerial‑level talks on delineating maritime boundaries.On Tuesday, Lee met with senior Chinese officials, including Premier Li Qiang, top legislator Zhao Leji and Chen Jining, the Communist Party Secretary of Shanghai.Throughout the visit, Lee emphasized the need to foster positive public sentiment between South Korea and China, saying the trip produced more progress than expected and helped identify ways to amicably resolve potentially contentious issues.