Cold Wave Grips Nation

Photo : YONHAP News

A sharp cold wave is gripping the nation on Thursday, with mostly clear skies but frigid conditions expected throughout the day.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, morning lows plunged to around minus ten degrees Celsius in some inland regions, prompting cold wave advisories across the greater Seoul area, Gangwon, North Chungcheong and North Gyeongsang provinces.Daytime highs will range from minus three to plus five degrees Celsius nationwide, about four to six degrees lower than Wednesday. Seoul is forecast to reach minus one degree.Strong winds will intensify the chill, driving perceived temperatures even lower.Light rain or snow is expected through the afternoon along the west coast of the Jeolla provinces and on Jeju Island.Dry weather advisories remain in place for eastern coastal areas, while waves of two to four meters are forecast across most seas.