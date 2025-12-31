Alleged Scam Kingpin Arrested in Cambodia, Deported to China

Photo : YONHAP News

Cambodia has arrested and extradited to China a prominent tycoon accused of running one of the country’s largest online scam operations.According to AFP, Cambodia’s Ministry of Interior said Wednesday that authorities detained Chen Zhi, chairman of the Prince Holdings Group, along with two other Chinese nationals, before handing them over to Chinese authorities.The ministry said the arrests were made Tuesday as part of a crackdown on transnational crime, adding that Chen’s Cambodian citizenship had been revoked by royal decree in December last year.Cambodian Information Minister Neth Pheaktra told Bloomberg that the arrests of Chen and the two other Chinese nationals followed months of joint operations with Chinese authorities.Chen is alleged to have amassed enormous wealth by cultivating close ties with Cambodian political circles and operating large‑scale scam compounds across the country.South Korea imposed sanctions in November last year on 15 individuals and 132 entities, including the Prince Group and Chen.