Trump Pulls US Out of 66 Int'l Bodies

United States President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Wednesday directing the country to withdraw from 31 United Nations entities and 35 other international organizations.The White House did not specify which organizations are covered, saying only that many advance what it described as radical climate agendas, global governance initiatives, or ideological programs that no longer serve American interests.The move is believed to include withdrawals already underway from bodies such as the World Health Organization and the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.The administration had previously announced plans to leave agencies including the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, the UN Human Rights Council, and the UN cultural agency UNESCO.According to the White House, the organizations targeted by the order operate in ways that run counter to U.S. national interests, security, economic prosperity and sovereignty. It added that all U.S. government departments and agencies would halt participation in and funding for them.