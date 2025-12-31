S. Korea to Step Up Outreach Efforts to Address US Concerns over Network Law Revision

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has held a meeting to discuss major trade issues involving key partner countries and to review response strategies.The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources said Thursday that it convened a trade promotion committee meeting at the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Seoul, chaired by Trade Minister Yeo Han‑koo.A key focus of the meeting was the government’s newly enacted anti‑fake news legislation, which has recently emerged as a point of friction between Seoul and Washington.Last week, the U.S. State Department voiced strong concerns that the revised Information and Communications Network Act could infringe on freedom of expression and negatively affect American online platform companies, including Google.In response, the ministry said it would intensify communication with Washington through coordinated efforts among relevant agencies to prevent domestic digital regulations from escalating into bilateral trade risks.The government also plans to emphasize that the legislation is not discriminatory against U.S. companies and to strengthen dialogue with Washington to preempt unnecessary trade disputes.