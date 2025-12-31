Supreme Court Strips DP Lawmaker of Seat over Undisclosed Assets

Photo : YONHAP News

A Democratic Party lawmaker has lost his seat after the Supreme Court upheld his conviction for failing to disclose assets during the 2024 general elections.The top court on Thursday affirmed lower court rulings that fined Rep. Yi Byeong‑jin seven million won for violating the Public Official Election Act and an additional five million won for breaching the Real‑Name Real Estate Act.Under the law, an elected official automatically loses their seat if a sentence of imprisonment or a fine of at least one million won for an election‑law violation becomes final.Yi was indicted without detention in October 2024 on charges of omitting assets from his mandatory disclosures during that year’s general elections.He was also charged with registering land under another person’s name after jointly purchasing it with an acquaintance in August 2018, in violation of the real‑name property ownership law.