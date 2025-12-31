DP Presses PPP to Cooperate on New Special Counsel Bill

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling Democratic Party(DP) has urged the People Power Party(PPP) to cooperate with the parliamentary passage of a bill to establish a new special counsel team to look into allegations left unaddressed after three special counsel probes on misconduct under the Yoon Suk Yeol administration.At a policy coordination meeting at the National Assembly on Thursday, DP policy chief Han Jeoung-ae called it incomprehensible that the PPP opposes the special counsel bill and is even blocking the plenary session needed to process bills that affect the public’s everyday economic lives.Han criticized the PPP for apologizing to the public for Yoon’s 2024 martial law attempt while refusing to accept a new special counsel, and for claiming to care about the people’s economic well-being yet refusing to pass related bills, calling it contradictory and a clear mockery of the public.She added that the PPP should immediately accept a new special counsel probe and actively cooperate to pass legislation to improve economic conditions for citizens, adding that the Democratic Party will promptly convene an extraordinary January session to handle pending legislation.DP floor spokesperson Bak Seung-a said the party plans to submit a request on Friday to convene the January session, which would open Monday.