Closing Arguments in Ex-President Yoon’s Insurrection Trial to End Friday

Photo : YONHAP News

Closing arguments in former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s insurrection trial concerning his martial law action in 2024 are set to end Friday, about one year after he was indicted under detention.According to sources in the judicial community, the final hearing starts at 10 a.m. Friday at the Seoul Central District Court, where the special counsel team handling the case will present its sentencing recommendations and Yoon will give his final testimony.On Thursday, the special team is expected to convene a meeting of senior prosecutors to finalize its sentencing recommendations.The crime of leading an insurrection carries the death penalty, life imprisonment or life imprisonment without labor, and the special team could possibly seek the death penalty for Yoon.Final hearings are scheduled on the same day for seven others accused of key roles in the alleged insurrection, including former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun, former Defense Intelligence Commanders Noh Sang-won and Moon Sang-ho, and former Police Commissioner General Cho Ji-ho.The former minister and others could face the death penalty, life imprisonment, or a prison term of at least five years with or without labor.The court is widely expected to reach verdicts in the case by next month.