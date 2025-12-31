DP Rep. Shin Yeong-dae Loses Seat after Campaign Manager’s Election Crime Conviction Upheld

Photo : YONHAP News

The Supreme Court has dismissed an appeal and upheld the conviction of ruling Democratic Party Rep. Shin Yeong-dae’s former campaign manager for buying off voters during the party primaries for the 2024 general elections.The decision on Thursday stripped the two-term representative of his parliamentary seat, since a lawmaker’s election is invalidated when a prison term or a fine of at least three million won, or around two-thousand U.S. dollars, is finalized for the campaign manager over an election crime.An appellate court earlier upheld the lower court’s conviction of the campaign manager, identified by the surname Kang, for violating the Public Official Election Act, as well as a one-year sentence suspended for two years.Convictions on the same charges were also finalized for Shin’s incumbent aide and a former aide, both of whom were previously sentenced to one year and four months.Kang was found guilty of providing 100 mobile phone devices and 15 million won to a former secretary-general of a para sports association in Gunsan, North Jeolla Province, during the party primaries in late 2023, in return for giving false responses in a poll.Shin secured candidacy after narrowly defeating former Rep. Kim Eui-kyeom in the party primary.