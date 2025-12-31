Defense Counterintelligence Command to Be Dissolved over Role in Martial Law

The defense ministry will seek to disband the Army's Defense Counterintelligence Command for the role it played in the 2024 martial law action, and delegate its anti-espionage, security and investigation duties to other organizations.
According to the ministry's joint civilian-government-military advisory committee on Thursday, it has recommended that the command's security investigation function be transferred to the ministry's Criminal Investigation Command.
The panel advised the anti-espionage intelligence function to be taken by a new agency, tentatively dubbed, "Defense Security Intelligence Service," to handle anti-espionage, defense industry and counterterrorism-related intel activities, and cyber security duties.
Priority would be given to reviewing a plan to appoint a civilian to lead the new agency.
The security inspection function would be sent to another new organization, tentatively dubbed, "Central Security Inspection Team," to execute central security inspections and offer general-level vetting support.
The three agencies taking on the new tasks would form a security investigation consultative body to operate under a cooperative system.
The counterintelligence command's functions such as collecting various personnel info would be abolished to prevent any organization from wielding absolute power within the military.
The ministry plans to draw up a detailed restructuring plan based on the recommendations, and to take steps for legislative and systematic modifications.