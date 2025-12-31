Defense Counterintelligence Command to Be Dissolved over Role in Martial Law

Photo : YONHAP News

The defense ministry will seek to disband the Army's Defense Counterintelligence Command for the role it played in the 2024 martial law action, and delegate its anti-espionage, security and investigation duties to other organizations.According to the ministry's joint civilian-government-military advisory committee on Thursday, it has recommended that the command's security investigation function be transferred to the ministry's Criminal Investigation Command.The panel advised the anti-espionage intelligence function to be taken by a new agency, tentatively dubbed, "Defense Security Intelligence Service," to handle anti-espionage, defense industry and counterterrorism-related intel activities, and cyber security duties.Priority would be given to reviewing a plan to appoint a civilian to lead the new agency.The security inspection function would be sent to another new organization, tentatively dubbed, "Central Security Inspection Team," to execute central security inspections and offer general-level vetting support.The three agencies taking on the new tasks would form a security investigation consultative body to operate under a cooperative system.The counterintelligence command's functions such as collecting various personnel info would be abolished to prevent any organization from wielding absolute power within the military.The ministry plans to draw up a detailed restructuring plan based on the recommendations, and to take steps for legislative and systematic modifications.