Police Question Ex-Dongjak Councilor about Alleged Political Funds to Kim Byung-kee

A former council member of Dongjak district in Seoul suspected of giving political funds to Kim Byung-kee, the former floor leader of the ruling Democratic Party(DP), appeared for police questioning in Seoul on Thursday.The former councilor arrived at the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency at 1:17 p.m. as a suspect in the case, and vowed full cooperation with the investigation before going in.In a petition submitted to DP officials in 2023, the former councilor acknowledged providing 10 million won to Kim in 2020, when he served on the party’s candidate verification and nomination committees, but also stated that the money was returned.The petition explained that the former councilor’s wife delivered a Lunar New Year gift and five million won to Kim’s wife, but was told it was too much for a holiday gift and too little as a nomination donation.In March of the same year, the former councilor said he sent 10 million won through a district councilor who was close to Kim, but claimed the money was returned to him about three months later.The former councilor said the petition was given to former Rep. Lee Soo-jin, who then delivered it to Kim Hyun-ji, an aide to Lee Jae Myung when he was leader of the DP, but it did not lead to an investigation or any action.Kim Hyun-ji currently serves as a senior presidential secretary at Cheong Wa Dae.The police said they plan to question the former councilor about details surrounding the money that was delivered and whether in fact it was returned.Another former Dongjak district council member who claimed in the same petition that he delivered 20 million won to Kim's wife and got it back, will also be questioned by police on Friday.