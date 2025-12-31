Nikkei Urges Japanese PM Not to Provoke S. Korea ahead of `Takeshima Day'

Photo : YONHAP News

A Japanese daily urged Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi against provoking South Korea by sending a Cabinet minister to a municipal event on what it calls “Takeshima Day” next month, marked annually to make false claims over the Korea-controlled Dokdo islets.On Thursday, Nihon Keizai Shimbun instead advised the Takaichi Cabinet to cooperate with Seoul as "middle powers," warning of potential disadvantages from the U.S. and China perceiving the state of affairs under a world view that they are two superpowers.Nikkei emphasized the importance of close relations between Seoul and Tokyo to keep Washington and Beijing in check.The event is held annually by Simane Prefecture to assert its claim on South Korea’s Dokdo islets, which has consistently been a cause for diplomatic tensions between the two countries.Though it would be needless to say that public sentiment on both sides are important in the two countries' diplomacy, the paper said an environment guaranteeing bilateral security and economic circumstances that support it would be more important.It added that now is not the time to be tied down by various complex issues that have historically stirred public sentiment between the two countries.Takaichi, who called to send a Cabinet minister rather than a vice-ministerial official to the Takeshima Day event during the party leadership race last year, has said she would take appropriate action on the matter.