Final Hearing Set for Friday in Ex-President Yoon’s Insurrection Trial

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Closing arguments are slated for Friday in former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s insurrection trial concerning his martial law action. All eyes are on Yoon’s final testimony and the sentencing recommendations from the special counsel team handling the case against the ousted president.Our Bae Joo-yon has the details.Report: The final hearing in former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s insurrection trial will begin at 10 a.m. Friday at the Seoul Central District Court.The hearing comes a year after the prosecution indicted Yoon with physical detention on charges of being the “ringleader of an insurrection,” and nine months after the insurrection trial first began.Yoon is accused of conspiring with former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun and others to illegally declare martial law, though the nation was not facing a national emergency equivalent to a state of war, all in a bid to subvert the Constitution.He is also charged with abuse of authority for using his presidential status and influence to pressure the military and police to conduct operations outside the scope of their duties, thus obstructing others from exercising their rights.The crime of leading an insurrection carries the death penalty, life imprisonment or life imprisonment without labor, and the special team could possibly seek the death penalty for Yoon.On Thursday, the special counsel probe team is set to convene a meeting of senior prosecutors to finalize its sentencing recommendations.Also on Friday, final hearings are scheduled for seven others accused of playing key roles in the alleged insurrection, including former Defense Minister Kim, former Defense Intelligence Commanders Noh Sang-won and Moon Sang-ho, and former Police Commissioner General Cho Ji-ho.The former minister and others could face the death penalty, life imprisonment, or a prison term of at least five years with or without labor.The court is widely expected to hand down its verdicts next month.Bae Joo-yon, KBS World Radio News.