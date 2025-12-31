Menu Content

Key Suspect Arrested over Torture Death of S. Korean Student in Cambodia

Written: 2026-01-08 17:41:05Updated: 2026-01-08 18:36:10

Key Suspect Arrested over Torture Death of S. Korean Student in Cambodia

Photo : YONHAP News

Authorities arrested a key suspect in charge of an online scam ring involved in the torture death of a South Korean university student in Cambodia in August.

The justice ministry, the National Police Agency and the National Intelligence Service said on Thursday that they apprehended the 42-year-old Chinese national, surnamed Ham, in Pattaya, Thailand the previous day in cooperation with authorities there.

Ham is suspected of establishing the scam ring along with Chinese and South Korean accomplices in Cambodia and luring victims from South Korea between May and July 2025 under the pretense of introducing them to highly profitable part-time jobs abroad.

The group threatened the victims with handguns to obtain their bank account passcodes.

Ham also stands accused of luring the university student surnamed Park to Cambodia and detaining him before transferring him to another suspect to be assaulted and tortured.

The ministry plans to seek Ham's extradition in cooperation with Thai authorities.
