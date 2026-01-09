[KBS Exclusive] Police Summon Interim Coupang CEO for Questioning on Recent Data Breach

Photo : YONHAP News

Police have summoned interim Coupang CEO Harold Rogers for questioning as part of an expanding investigation into a major data breach at the e‑commerce giant.KBS confirmed Thursday that investigators at the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency recently notified Rogers to appear for questioning.The investigation is reportedly being conducted on three fronts: the leak of more than 33 million customer information, the deletion of log data spanning five months and Coupang’s unilateral internal probe and digital forensics carried out without coordination with authorities.The latest summons centers on the company’s internal investigation and forensics. If Rogers complies, police also plan to question him about the deletion of log records from July to November 2024 amid suspicions that an additional breach may have occurred during that period.At a parliamentary hearing late last year, lawmakers revealed that Coupang deleted the log records despite explicit instructions from the Ministry of Science and ICT to preserve all relevant data after the company reported the breach on November 19.