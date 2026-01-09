S. Korea Posts Largest-Ever Current Account Surplus for November

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea posted its largest‑ever current account surplus for the month of November, extending its run of staying in the black to 31 consecutive months.The Bank of Korea’s Balance of Payments for November 2025, released Friday, showed that the nation’s current account surplus reached 12‑point‑24 billion U.S. dollars, sharply higher than the six‑point‑81 billion dollars recorded a month earlier.The 31‑month surplus streak is the second‑longest since 2000.During the first eleven months of 2025, the cumulative surplus also hit a record high of 101‑point‑82 billion dollars, up from 86‑point‑68 billion dollars a year earlier.The goods account posted a record November surplus of 13‑point‑31 billion U.S. dollars, driven largely by increased semiconductor exports.Exports rose five‑point‑five percent year‑on‑year, while imports fell zero‑point‑seven percent amid lower energy prices and reduced raw‑material purchases.The service account, meanwhile, registered a deficit of two‑point‑73 billion U.S. dollars.