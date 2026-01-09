Ex-UN Chief Ban Ki-moon Criticizes US Withdrawal from UN Bodies, Int'l Organizations

Photo : YONHAP News

Former United Nations Secretary‑General Ban Ki‑moon sharply criticized U.S. President Donald Trump for signing an executive order directing the United States to withdraw from 31 UN entities and 35 other international organizations.Speaking at an event hosted by the Kwanhun Club in Seoul on Thursday, Ban described the order as deeply regrettable, saying the U.S. was pulling out of key international bodies that address climate change, human rights and issues affecting women and children.The former UN chief said the move is widely viewed as Washington signaling that it no longer intends to contribute to addressing global challenges.He noted that the U.S. has long championed human rights and free democracy and earned global respect through multilateral engagement, but said it would now be difficult to expect continued leadership from the country.When announcing the withdrawals on Wednesday, local time, the White House said many of the organizations operate in ways that run counter to U.S. national interests, security, economic prosperity and sovereignty.