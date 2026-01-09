Menu Content

Politics

Lee to Visit Japan's Nara Prefecture for Summit with Japanese PM

Written: 2026-01-09 10:26:24Updated: 2026-01-09 19:24:25

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung will travel to Japan’s Nara Prefecture next week for a summit with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.

The presidential office said Friday that Lee will make a two‑day visit beginning Tuesday at the invitation of the Japanese leader.

The two leaders are expected to hold summit talks shortly after Lee arrives in Nara, Takaichi’s hometown, on Tuesday afternoon, followed by an official dinner.

Lee and Takaichi first met on the sidelines of the Asia‑Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Gyeongju in October, where Lee proposed holding their next meeting in Nara as part of ongoing summit diplomacy.

During the visit, Lee plans to discuss a broad range of regional and global issues with his Japanese counterpart and explore ways to deepen cooperation in the economy, society and culture, particularly in areas tied to everyday livelihoods.

The summit comes amid rising diplomatic tensions between China and Japan over Taiwan, territorial disputes, trade and other matters.

Before returning home on Wednesday, Lee is scheduled to attend an event highlighting bilateral friendship alongside Takaichi and meet with South Koreans in Japan.
