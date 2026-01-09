Trump 'Not Happy' about ICE Crackdown of S. Korean Workers in September

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Donald Trump has expressed dissatisfaction with the large‑scale immigration raid that led to the detention of more than 300 South Koreans at a Hyundai Motor plant construction site in Georgia in September.In an interview with The New York Times published Thursday, Trump said he was “not happy” about the Immigration and Customs Enforcement operation, warning that such hostile treatment could deter foreign companies from investing in the United States.Trump said firms in specialized industries should be allowed to bring in technical experts before opening factories or production facilities in the U.S.He added that the battery‑manufacturing experts Hyundai brought to Georgia would have returned home after transferring their technology and expertise to American operations.Trump’s latest comments stand in stark contrast to the immigration stance of White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy and Homeland Security Advisor Stephen Miller, who had designed the administration’s hardline immigration policies.Trump, however, refrained from directly criticizing Miller, saying that people who come to the U.S. should be given the opportunity to love the country and contribute during their stay.