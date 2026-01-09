Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

International

Trump 'Not Happy' about ICE Crackdown of S. Korean Workers in September

Written: 2026-01-09 11:44:46Updated: 2026-01-09 14:01:31

Trump 'Not Happy' about ICE Crackdown of S. Korean Workers in September

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Donald Trump has expressed dissatisfaction with the large‑scale immigration raid that led to the detention of more than 300 South Koreans at a Hyundai Motor plant construction site in Georgia in September.

In an interview with The New York Times published Thursday, Trump said he was “not happy” about the Immigration and Customs Enforcement operation, warning that such hostile treatment could deter foreign companies from investing in the United States.

Trump said firms in specialized industries should be allowed to bring in technical experts before opening factories or production facilities in the U.S.

He added that the battery‑manufacturing experts Hyundai brought to Georgia would have returned home after transferring their technology and expertise to American operations.

Trump’s latest comments stand in stark contrast to the immigration stance of White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy and Homeland Security Advisor Stephen Miller, who had designed the administration’s hardline immigration policies.

Trump, however, refrained from directly criticizing Miller, saying that people who come to the U.S. should be given the opportunity to love the country and contribute during their stay.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >