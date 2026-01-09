Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

Gov’t Predicts Economy Will Grow 2% in 2026

Written: 2026-01-09 14:40:57Updated: 2026-01-09 14:52:30

Gov’t Predicts Economy Will Grow 2% in 2026

Photo : YONHAP News

The government expects the country’s economy to grow two percent this year.

The Ministry of Economy and Finance delivered its prediction for the gross domestic product(GDP) in its 2026 growth strategy report, released Friday, forecasting a figure that is exactly double its provisional growth rate for last year.

By comparison, the Bank of Korea and the state-run Korea Development Institute share a GDP growth outlook of one-point-eight percent for 2026.

The ministry expects investment and consumption to improve on the back of soaring stocks and policy effects and foresees an increase in outbound shipments amid an upswing in semiconductors.

Despite upward adjustment factors such as improved domestic demand, the report suggests inflation will post two-point-one percent, the same as last year, due to falling global oil prices.

It mentioned the foreign exchange rate, uncertainties in the domestic real estate market and household debt as risk factors.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >