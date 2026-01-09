Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul stocks extended their winning streak to a sixth straight session Friday, closing at another all‑time high on strong gains in auto, defense and shipbuilding shares.The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index climbed 33‑point‑95 points, or zero‑point‑75 percent, to close at four‑thousand‑586‑point‑32. The main bourse ended the week up 276‑point‑69 points, or six‑point‑42 percent, from the previous Friday’s close of four‑thousand‑309‑point‑63.Trading was heavy, with 388‑point‑37 million shares worth 23‑point‑04 trillion won, about 15‑point‑eight billion U.S. dollars, changing hands. Advancers outnumbered decliners 537 to 340.Profit‑taking kept the index from rising further, though the KOSPI could test the four‑thousand‑600‑point level depending on upcoming fourth‑quarter earnings.Auto, defense and shipbuilding stocks led Friday’s gains.Hyundai Motor surged seven‑point‑49 percent to 366‑thousand won.HD Hyundai Heavy Industries jumped four‑point‑64 percent, while Hanwha Aerospace soared eleven‑point‑38 percent. Korea Aerospace Industries added four‑point‑nine percent.Samsung Electronics inched up zero‑point‑14 percent to 139‑thousand won.Among major decliners, SK hynix fell one‑point‑59 percent to 744‑thousand won, and SK Innovation dropped two‑point‑83 percent to 99‑thousand‑700 won.The tech‑heavy KOSDAQ gained three‑point‑86 points, or zero‑point‑41 percent, to close at 947‑point‑92.The South Korean won weakened against the U.S. dollar by seven won, trading at one‑thousand‑457‑point‑six won as of 3:30 p.m.