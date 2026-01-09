US Exit from 66 Global Organizations Includes S. Korea-Based Green Climate Fund

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: The U.S. withdrawal from 66 international organizations, including the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, is expected to have ripple effects on global climate cooperation. In line with the decision made by President Donald Trump this week, the U.S. also withdrew from the South Korea-based Green Climate Fund.Rosyn Park reports.Report: In line with the Trump administration’s decision to withdraw from the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change(UNFCCC), the U.S. informed the Green Climate Fund(GCF) that it was departing the fund and giving up its board seat.“Our nation will no longer fund radical organizations like the GCF whose goals run contrary to the fact that affordable, reliable energy is fundamental to economic growth and poverty reduction,” U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in a statement Thursday.This came a day after President Trump signed an executive order suspending U.S. support for 31 UN-affiliated organizations and 35 non-UN organizations that work to foster global cooperation on peace, human rights, climate issues and trade.The GCF, established by the UNFCCC in 2010, is the world’s largest financial organization supporting developing nations in reducing greenhouse gas emissions and adapting to climate change.South Korea has hosted the GCF since 2012 in the city of Incheon, west of Seoul, and serves as a major supporter.While the U.S. departure could have destabilizing effects on international programs, officials familiar with the GCF said the shock was already felt when Washington skipped its donation last year.In February, Trump canceled four billion dollars in outstanding pledges that had been committed previously under Democratic administrations.In response to the latest U.S. exit, UN Secretary-General António Guterres expressed regret, while UN climate chief Simon Stiell called it a “colossal own goal” that will leave the U.S. less secure and less prosperous.Rosyn Park, KBS World Radio News.