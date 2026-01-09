Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Council Member Tells Police She Sent Lawmaker Money before Election

Written: 2026-01-09 18:19:40Updated: 2026-01-09 19:37:30

Council Member Tells Police She Sent Lawmaker Money before Election

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul Metropolitan Council member Kim Kyung has submitted a written statement to the police acknowledging that she gave money to a lawmaker ahead of an election.

Kim, who is currently in the U.S., recently submitted the statement to the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency via her lawyer.

In the statement, Kim admitted giving 100 million won, or about 70‑thousand U.S. dollars, to then-Democratic Party lawmaker Kang Sun-woo ahead of the 2022 local elections, before getting the money back. 

Her testimony is consistent with Kang’s earlier statement indicating that she returned the money to Kim after becoming aware of its receipt. 

Police are coordinating with Kim’s lawyer on when the council member should return to the nation. 

Kim traveled to the U.S. last week for personal reasons just as the police investigation was beginning in earnest.

Kim was spotted in Las Vegas on Tuesday attending the electronics trade fair CES.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >