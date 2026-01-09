Council Member Tells Police She Sent Lawmaker Money before Election

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul Metropolitan Council member Kim Kyung has submitted a written statement to the police acknowledging that she gave money to a lawmaker ahead of an election.Kim, who is currently in the U.S., recently submitted the statement to the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency via her lawyer.In the statement, Kim admitted giving 100 million won, or about 70‑thousand U.S. dollars, to then-Democratic Party lawmaker Kang Sun-woo ahead of the 2022 local elections, before getting the money back.Her testimony is consistent with Kang’s earlier statement indicating that she returned the money to Kim after becoming aware of its receipt.Police are coordinating with Kim’s lawyer on when the council member should return to the nation.Kim traveled to the U.S. last week for personal reasons just as the police investigation was beginning in earnest.Kim was spotted in Las Vegas on Tuesday attending the electronics trade fair CES.