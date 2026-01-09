Menu Content

Inter-Korea

Wi: S. Korea Keeping an Eye on Possibility of N. Korea Sending Athletes to Asian Games

Written: 2026-01-09 18:20:26Updated: 2026-01-09 18:24:34

Photo : YONHAP News

National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac says the government is keeping an eye on the possibility of North Korea sending athletes to the 2026 Asian Games which will be held in Japan this September.

Wi made the remark on Friday during a briefing as he said it is desirable for the North to come out to the international arena and engage in activities on the occasion of a sports event. He added that he believes that Japan will approach the matter with a similar view. 

On whether the issue will be discussed at the upcoming South Korea-Japan summit slated to be held on Tuesday, Wi said nothing has been decided. 

Wi said Seoul and Tokyo are holding various consultations to ease tensions on the Korean Peninsula and to establish trust, peace and stability on the peninsula. 

He said within that context, the two countries could discuss various topics, including the North's possible dispatch of athletes, during future occasions.

Last November, the Choson Sinbo, a pro-North Korea newspaper in Japan, said that the North will send a large athlete delegation to the Asian Games which will be held in Aichi Prefecture and Nagoya, Japan, from September 19 to October 4.
