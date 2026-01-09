Nationwide Rain and Snow Expected Over the Weekend

Photo : YONHAP News

Rain or snow is expected to begin late Friday night in northeastern Gyeonggi Province and inland and mountainous areas of Gangwon Province and to spread nationwide over the weekend.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration on Friday, heavy snowfall is forecast for some areas from Saturday — more than 15 centimeters in the mountainous areas of Gangwon and Jeolla Provinces, and over 20 centimeters in the mountainous areas of Jeju Island.On Sunday, rain or snow is expected to continue mainly in Chungcheong and the southern regions.Morning temperatures on Saturday will range from minus two to plus eight degrees Celsius nationwide, about eight to 13 degrees higher than Friday.Daytime highs on Saturday will range from two to 12 degrees, including three degrees in Seoul, similar to or slightly lower than Friday.After the weekend, temperatures are expected to plunge again, with another cold wave bringing lows around minus ten degrees from Sunday morning.