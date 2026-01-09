President: Nation Facing Serious Challenge of ‘K-Shaped Growth’

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung says imbalanced, polarized growth must be taken seriously as a structural question raised by the economic system.He made the remark Friday during a meeting on economic growth strategies, where he said the nation is facing the serious challenge of what he called “K-shaped growth.”K-shaped growth refers to polarized growth caused by a significant difference in the speed and scale of economic growth across different socioeconomic classes.Lee stressed the need for serious efforts to ensure that the fruits of economic growth and the opportunities it brings can be enjoyed by all members of society and not just a select few.In particular, the president stressed the need for all-out efforts to create jobs for young adults, saying a society where national growth and profits for businesses don’t lead to jobs and opportunities cannot be a healthy one.