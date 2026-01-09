Wi: Seoul Hopes to Strengthen Cooperation on Historical Issues during Lee’s Japan Trip

Photo : YONHAP News

National security adviser Wi Sung-lac says Seoul hopes that President Lee Jae Myung’s upcoming visit to Japan will strengthen humanitarian cooperation on historical issues.Wi made the remarks Friday in a press briefing, announcing that Lee will embark on a two-day visit to Japan next week for a summit with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.He said Seoul aims to use the visit as an opportunity to enhance humanitarian cooperation with Tokyo on unresolved historical matters, including issues related to the Josei undersea coal mine, where 136 Korean laborers died in a flooding accident during the Japanese colonial era.Wi added that a range of issues related to historical matters could be discussed.He also said Lee and Takaichi will hold a summit in Nara City on ​the afternoon of January 13, which will include exclusive talks, expanded talks and joint press announcements with only a few people present.Their meeting will be followed by a dinner, ‍where they ​are expected to discuss other matters such as ​regional and global affairs as well as social and economic issues.The official noted that although Takaichi has been in office less than three months, this will be Lee’s third meeting with her, adding that the early realization of bilateral visits is meaningful in continuing shuttle diplomacy.