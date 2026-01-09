Ex-Marine Investigator Promoted to Brigadier General

Photo : YONHAP News

Marine Corps Col. Park Jung-hun, who led the Marine Corps investigation into the 2023 death of a young Marine and resisted alleged external pressure to alter the findings, has been promoted to brigadier general.Park, the first officer from the Marine Corps military police branch to attain the rank of flag officer, will be appointed acting head of the defense ministry’s investigation headquarters.Park had previously faced charges of insubordination and defamation of a superior in connection with the 2023 investigation.A court-martial acquitted him of all charges in January last year, and the military prosecution chose not to appeal the decision.Meanwhile, Col. Kim Moon-sang, who refused to authorize the entry of martial law helicopters into Seoul airspace on December 3, 2024, when he served as operations director at the Capital Defense Command, was also promoted to brigadier general.In the latest round of military promotions, the proportion of non-Korea Military Academy graduates among those promoted within the Army reached a record high.