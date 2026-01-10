Top Office Calls National Security Council Meeting in Response to N. Korea’s Drone Claims

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office has called a working-level meeting of the National Security Council in response to a claim from North Korea that South Korea sent drones into its airspace.An official at the top office told Seoul’s Yonhap News on Saturday that participants in Saturday’s meeting are expected to look into Pyongyang’s latest claims and discuss response measures.Kim Hyun-jong, the top office’s first deputy director of national security, will preside over the meeting.In a statement from the spokesperson of the General Staff Department of the Korean People’s Army on Saturday, the North claimed to have caused South Korean drones to crash, first in September and again on Sunday, after the drones violated its airspace.Seoul’s defense ministry issued a statement denying the South Korean military operated drones on the dates specified and saying President Lee Jae Myung has instructed a thorough investigation.