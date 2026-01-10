Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Top Office Calls National Security Council Meeting in Response to N. Korea’s Drone Claims

Written: 2026-01-10 13:58:03Updated: 2026-01-10 14:33:33

Top Office Calls National Security Council Meeting in Response to N. Korea’s Drone Claims

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office has called a working-level meeting of the National Security Council in response to a claim from North Korea that South Korea sent drones into its airspace.

An official at the top office told Seoul’s Yonhap News on Saturday that participants in Saturday’s meeting are expected to look into Pyongyang’s latest claims and discuss response measures.

Kim Hyun-jong, the top office’s first deputy director of national security, will preside over the meeting.

In a statement from the spokesperson of the General Staff Department of the Korean People’s Army on Saturday, the North claimed to have caused South Korean drones to crash, first in September and again on Sunday, after the drones violated its airspace.

Seoul’s defense ministry issued a statement denying the South Korean military operated drones on the dates specified and saying President Lee Jae Myung has instructed a thorough investigation.
List

Related News

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >