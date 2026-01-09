S. Korean Lawmakers Meet Japanese PM for Talks on Bilateral Cooperation

Photo : YONHAP News

A parliamentary delegation led by the National Assembly’s Deputy Speaker Joo Ho-young met Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi during a visit to Japan on Friday, where they discussed ways to bolster bilateral cooperation.During the talks at Takaichi’s official residence, Joo, who heads the Korea-Japan Parliamentarians’ Union, said the neighboring countries should manage difficult issues in a calm manner and turn good opportunities into “win-win” situations.The deputy speaker requested the Japanese leader’s special interest in and efforts to ensure the stable management of Seoul-Tokyo ties.Takaichi, for her part, stressed that friendly cooperation between the two sides has become more important than ever in an increasingly grave international situation.She also emphasized the importance of continuing bilateral summit diplomacy between South Korea and Japan, as well as bilateral and trilateral cooperation with the United States.President Lee Jae Myung is set to visit Japan on Tuesday for summit talks with Takaichi as part of ongoing summit diplomacy.