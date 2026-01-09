Menu Content

US Supreme Court Ruling on Trump’s Tariffs Expected Next Week at the Earliest

Written: 2026-01-10 15:22:10Updated: 2026-01-10 15:59:09

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. Supreme Court has not delivered its ruling on the legality of the Donald Trump administration’s tariff policy, contrary to expectations that a decision would be announced Friday. 

According to Reuters and other foreign media outlets, the Supreme Court ruled in one criminal case on Friday, and the decision on the global tariffs was unlikely to come the same day.

The court indicated on its website that decisions in pending cases may be released when the justices return to the bench on Wednesday.

The top court earlier heard arguments on whether President Trump has the legal authority to use the International Emergency Economic Powers Act to impose tariffs, and if so, whether he can do so without congressional approval.

The tariff challenges were brought to the judiciary by 12 U.S. states, as well as by affected businesses, and the administration appealed lower court rulings that found the president overstepped his authority with his tariff policy.

If the top court rules against the tariffs, the administration could potentially have to pay refunds totaling 150 billion dollars.
