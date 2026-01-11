North Korea's Kim Yo-jong Demands Explanation from Seoul on Alleged Drone Incursion

Photo : KCNA / Yonhap News

Kim Yo-jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, called on Seoul to provide a detailed explanation for recent alleged drone incursions, claiming South Korean drones clearly violated the North's airspace.In a statement carried Sunday by the state-run Korean Central News Agency, Kim said the key issue is not whether the drones were operated by the military or civilians.She added that she personally appreciates South Korea's Defense Ministry for stating it has no intention of provoking the North but warned that any provocation would lead to "terrible situations."Her remarks came a day after South Korea's Defense Ministry denied Pyongyang's claim that South Korean drones infiltrated the North's airspace last Sunday and in September of last year.The ministry said no military drones were flown on those dates and that it would investigate whether civilian drones may have been involved, reiterating that it had no intention of provoking Pyongyang.President Lee Jae Myung also ordered a joint military-police investigation into whether civilians were responsible for flying the drones.