Ruling Party Urges Scandal-Ridden Kim Byung-kee to Quit Party Voluntarily

Photo : YONHAP News

The leadership of the ruling Democratic Party has effectively urged Rep. Kim Byung-kee, who resigned as floor leader last month amid multiple allegations, to voluntarily leave the party.At a press briefing at the National Assembly on Sunday, party spokesperson Park Soo-hyun said Kim should recognize that calls from party members and lawmakers for his voluntary departure stem from loyalty to the party and urged him to reflect on what course would best serve the organization he has long supported.Park said pressure was mounting on the leadership to consider expulsion, adding that party leader Jung Chung-rae had been spending sleepless nights weighing public sentiment and party opinion.Asked whether expulsion was possible if Kim refuses to step down voluntarily, Park said all options remain open.His remarks were widely interpreted as signaling that Jung could invoke the leadership's emergency disciplinary authority to expel Kim if necessary.