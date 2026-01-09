Heavy Snow Expected for Jeolla, Chungcheong, Jeju

Photo : YONHAP News

Heavy snow is expected Sunday in the Jeolla and Chungcheong Provinces and Jeju Island, while most other parts of the country will see clear skies.With heavy snow advisories in place for South Jeolla Province and Jeju, coastal areas in both regions are forecast to receive up to ten centimeters of snow.The western coast of North Jeolla Province is expected to see two to seven centimeters, while Gwangju, inland South Jeolla, and the western coast of South Chungcheong Province are forecast for one to five centimeters.Light snow flurries may also occur along the western coast of southern Gyeonggi Province and in inland areas of South Chungcheong.Snow along the western coast is expected to gradually ease overnight, but snow will return to the central regions on Monday.Snow is forecast to begin in Seoul, Incheon, and the western coast of Gyeonggi Province on Monday morning before spreading to other central areas in the afternoon.Inland Gangwon Province may see up to seven centimeters of accumulation through Tuesday morning, while Gyeonggi and Chungcheong are expected to receive one to five centimeters.Seoul, Incheon and southwestern Gyeonggi are forecast to see less than one centimeter.Morning lows on Monday will range from minus 14 to minus three degrees Celsius nationwide, including minus nine degrees in Seoul, while daytime highs will rise to zero and ten degrees, about five to seven degrees warmer than Sunday.