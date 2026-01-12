Seoul Councilor Returns from US, Questioned over Bribery Allegations

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul Metropolitan Council member Kim Kyung, who recently admitted giving money to a lawmaker ahead of the 2022 local elections, returned home early Monday after undergoing police questioning.The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency’s public corruption investigation unit summoned Kim as a suspect on Sunday and questioned her for about three and a half hours.Kim is accused of providing 100 million won, about 70 thousand U.S. dollars, to former Democratic Party lawmaker Kang Sun‑woo in exchange for securing a party nomination ahead of the 2022 local elections.The questioning began roughly four hours after Kim returned from a trip to the United States.Investigators reportedly focused on the purpose of the alleged payment and whether Kim ultimately received the money back.However, police were unable to complete all of their prepared questions due to Kim’s physical fatigue following her long‑haul flight.Authorities said they plan to summon Kim again for additional questioning.Police raided the homes and offices of Kim and Kang on Sunday.