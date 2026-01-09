Han Byung-do Elected New Floor Leader of Democratic Party

Photo : YONHAP News

Three-term lawmaker Han Byung-do was elected the new floor leader of the ruling Democratic Party on Sunday.Han secured the post after defeating fellow three-term lawmaker Rep. Back Hye-ryun in a runoff, held after none of the four candidates in the initial round won a majority.In his acceptance speech, Han acknowledged that his term would be short but said the responsibility placed on him was substantial, pledging to move quickly to stabilize the party following recent turmoil.He said he would prioritize what he described as urgent tasks, including ending the insurrection, advancing reforms of the prosecution and judiciary and improving people’s livelihoods.Han emphasized that the party’s overarching goal was ensuring the success of President Lee Jae Myung, vowing to accelerate state affairs and provide firm support for the Lee administration.His term runs through May, completing the remainder of the tenure left vacant by former floor leader Kim Byung-kee, who stepped down recently amid a series of corruption allegations.