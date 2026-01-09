Trade Minister Calls for Separate Handling of Coupang Data Leak from Trade, Diplomacy

Photo : YONHAP News

Chief trade negotiator Yeo Han‑koo said that the government should handle Coupang’s massive data leak independently of broader trade or diplomatic matters.Speaking to reporters after arriving at Dulles International Airport near Washington, D.C., Yeo said he had not been informed of the issue being formally raised by the U.S. government.He stressed that Seoul was not targeting or discriminating against any specific American company.Addressing U.S. concerns over South Korea’s newly enacted anti‑fake news law — which has recently emerged as a bilateral trade issue — Yeo said it was important to clearly convey Seoul’s policy objectives and legislative intent, noting that there appeared to be misunderstandings on the U.S. side.On the postponement of a South Korea–U.S. Free Trade Agreement joint committee meeting on non‑tariff barriers, Yeo said Seoul remained in close communication with the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative regarding scheduling and agenda coordination.Yeo also commented on expectations of an imminent U.S. Supreme Court ruling on reciprocal tariffs, calling the outcome significant and difficult to predict.He said the purpose of his visit was to gather a wide range of views from U.S. officials, law firms and trade experts, and to prepare for various possible scenarios.Yeo plans to meet with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer as well as members of the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives before returning to South Korea on Thursday.