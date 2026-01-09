Police Raid Homes, Offices of Lawmaker, Seoul Councilor in Bribery Probe

Photo : YONHAP News

Police have raided the homes and offices of individuals linked to allegations that former Democratic Party lawmaker Kang Sun‑woo received money from Seoul Metropolitan Council member Kim Kyung ahead of the 2022 local elections.The raids come 13 days after the allegations surfaced following the release of an audio recording involving Kang and Rep. Kim Byung‑kee on December 29.According to the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency’s public corruption investigation unit, officers launched search and seizure operations at around 5:30 p.m. Sunday at the residences of Kang, her former aide surnamed Nam and Kim.Investigators also searched Kang’s office at the National Assembly and Kim’s office at the Seoul Metropolitan Council.Kim is suspected of providing 100 million won, about 70 thousand U.S. dollars, to Kang in exchange for securing a party nomination ahead of the 2022 local elections.