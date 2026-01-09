Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Police Raid Homes, Offices of Lawmaker, Seoul Councilor in Bribery Probe

Written: 2026-01-12 09:15:13Updated: 2026-01-12 13:52:17

Police Raid Homes, Offices of Lawmaker, Seoul Councilor in Bribery Probe

Photo : YONHAP News

Police have raided the homes and offices of individuals linked to allegations that former Democratic Party lawmaker Kang Sun‑woo received money from Seoul Metropolitan Council member Kim Kyung ahead of the 2022 local elections.

The raids come 13 days after the allegations surfaced following the release of an audio recording involving Kang and Rep. Kim Byung‑kee on December 29.

According to the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency’s public corruption investigation unit, officers launched search and seizure operations at around 5:30 p.m. Sunday at the residences of Kang, her former aide surnamed Nam and Kim.

Investigators also searched Kang’s office at the National Assembly and Kim’s office at the Seoul Metropolitan Council.

Kim is suspected of providing 100 million won, about 70 thousand U.S. dollars, to Kang in exchange for securing a party nomination ahead of the 2022 local elections.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >