President Lee to Visit Japan Tuesday for Summit with Takaichi

Written: 2026-01-12 11:31:25Updated: 2026-01-12 11:36:56

Photo : YONHAP News

President Lee Jae Myung will travel to Japan on Tuesday for a two‑day visit for summit talks with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.

According to the presidential office, Lee will arrive in Nara Prefecture, Takaichi’s hometown, on Tuesday afternoon. The two leaders will first hold a one‑on‑one meeting, followed by expanded talks, a joint news conference and an official dinner.

The top office said the talks, taking place for the first time in two-and-a-half months, will focus on strengthening cooperation on regional and global issues, as well as a broad range of matters directly affecting people’s livelihoods.

With tensions rising recently between China and Japan, attention is also on how the two leaders will address related concerns and whether the discussions will yield progress on historical issues between Seoul and Tokyo.

On Wednesday, Lee will visit the historic Horyu‑ji temple, meet with members of the Korean community, and then return home.
