‘Golden’ from ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Wins Golden Globe Award for Best Original Song

Photo : AFP / Yonhap News

“Golden,” from the Netflix animated film “KPop Demon Hunters,” has won the prize for best original song at the Golden Globe Awards, one of the most prestigious ceremonies in the United States.At the 83rd Golden Globe Awards, held Sunday at a hotel in Los Angeles, “Golden” beat competing songs from “Avatar: Fire and Ash,” “Sinners,” “Wicked: For Good” and “Train Dreams.”EJAE, who wrote and performed the winning song, took the stage to accept the trophy and delivered an emotional acceptance speech through tears.She said she had pursued her dream of becoming an idol for ten years as a young girl but faced repeated rejection and disappointment after being told her voice was not good enough, adding that she’d turned to songwriting and music to overcome that pain and now stood on stage as a singer and composer.“KPop Demon Hunters” is also nominated for best animated feature and cinematic and box office achievement, with winners in those categories yet to be announced.