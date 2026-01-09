Menu Content

'KPop Demon Hunters' Wins Golden Globes for Best Animated Film, Best Song

Written: 2026-01-12 13:23:06

‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Wins Golden Globes for Best Animated Film, Best Song

Photo : KBS News

Korean Canadian filmmaker Maggie Kang’s Netflix hit animated film “KPop Demon Hunters” won two prizes at the 83rd Golden Globes award ceremony.

“KPop Demon Hunters” was named the best animated motion picture during the annual event in Los Angeles on Sunday, beating out “Arco,” “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Infinity Castle,” “Elio,” “Little Amélie or the Character of Rain” and “Zootopia 2.”

The film’s theme song, “Golden,” performed by EJAE, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami, won the award for best original song in a motion picture.

Cannes‑winning director Park Chan‑wook’s black comedy “No Other Choice” received three nominations, including best male actor in a musical or comedy for lead actor Lee Byung-hun, but failed to win any awards.

Brazil’s “The Secret Agent” was named the best non‑English language film and Timothée Chalamet was named the best male actor for “Marty Supreme.”

“One Battle after Another” won best motion picture – musical or comedy.
