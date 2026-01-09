Joint Military-Police Task Force to Look into N. Korea’s Drone Claims

Photo : Korean Central News Agency

A joint military-police investigative task force has been formed to look into North Korea’s claims that South Korean drones infiltrated its airspace.In a notice to the press on Monday, the National Office of Investigation under the National Police Agency said the head of its national security investigation bureau will lead the task force, which is to comprise approximately 20 police officers and ten military personnel.North Korea claimed on Saturday that it shot down a South Korean drone in September and another one January 4, after the drones violated the regime’s airspace.Seoul’s defense ministry said the South Korean military does not own the drone models in question and pledged to investigate the possibility that civilian drones may have been involved.The investigation team was launched on instructions from President Lee Jae Myung, who said Saturday that any civilian drone incursion would be a serious offense and a threat to national security and peace on the Korean Peninsula.